March 6 Telegraaf Media Groep NV:

* TMG announced on Sunday the reach of a conditional agreement between Co, Mediahuis and VP Exploitatie on a recommended cash offer of 6.00 euros ($6.35)(cum dividend) per issued and outstanding TMG share representing a total equity value of approximately 278 million euros

* Offer price represents a premium of 72 percent over the closing price of the day prior to the initial announcement on 14 December 2016, delivering immediate and certain value to TMG's shareholders

* To maintain its headquarters in Amsterdam

* To continue to operate under its existing brands

