March 6 Telegraaf Media Groep NV:
* TMG announced on Sunday the reach of a conditional
agreement between Co, Mediahuis and VP Exploitatie on a
recommended cash offer of 6.00 euros ($6.35)(cum dividend) per
issued and outstanding TMG share representing a total equity
value of approximately 278 million euros
* Offer price represents a premium of 72 percent over the
closing price of the day prior to the initial announcement on 14
December 2016, delivering immediate and certain value to TMG's
shareholders
* To maintain its headquarters in Amsterdam
* To continue to operate under its existing brands
Source text: bit.ly/2mKhTqq
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9442 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)