* Said on Saturday that it plans to publish till May 31 five games on PC version: Bad Dream Coma, Train Mechanic Simulator 2017, Slice Dice and Rice, Car Mechanic Simulator 2015, Fit Club and one game on Android and Apple iOS which is Farm Expert 2017

