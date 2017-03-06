UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 6 Prochnik SA:
* Said on Friday that its management board resolved to raise share capital via issue of 6.4 million series N shares at issue price 1.05 zloty ($0.26) per share
* Series N shares were offered via private subscription
* The company allocated 6.4 million series N shares on March 3 at total value of 6.7 million zlotys
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0510 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources