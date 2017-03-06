(Repeats to additional subscribers without changes to text.)
March 6 Advanced Vision Technology Avt Ltd:
* Advanced Vision Technology Ltd. (AVT) to be acquired by the Danaher Corporation's Product
* AVT signed a definitive agreement with Pelican Merger Holdings Israel Ltd. and Pelican
Merger Sub Ltd. as a consequence of which AVT will be acquired by Danaher Corporation's Product
* Pelican Merger Holdings Israel Ltd. has agreed to pay 14.50 euros (fourteen euros and
fifty euro cents) in cash for each ordinary share of AVT
* It is intended to effect delisting of AVT shares from Frankfurt Stock Exchange following
closing of transaction
