UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
OSLO, March 7 Norway's domestic state pension fund Folketrygdfondet said its 2016 return increased to 7.1 percent from 7.0 percent in 2015, increasing the market value to 212.3 billion Norwegian crowns ($25.12 billion).
* "Improved outlook for the global economy, rise in oil prices and record high salmon prices ensured solid results for the year," Folketrygdfondet's Chief Executive Olaug Svarva said on Tuesday.
* The fund says the return beat the market by 1.2 percent.
* Says there are significant challenges in the salmon industry, problem with salmon lice is the main risk in its investments in salmon farming companies. ($1 = 8.4503 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Ole Petter Skonnord)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources