BRIEF-Dr Peng Telecom & Media Group sets coupon rate of 2017 bonds as 6 pct
* Says it sets coupon rate of 2017 public corporate bonds as 6 percent
March 6 Mobile Loyalty Holding AB:
* Signs agreement with Medievärlden.se
* Activates ad service ADONnews in April
June 16 Britain's telecoms regulator said on Friday it fined mobile network operator Three 1.9 million pounds ($2.43 million) for failing temporarily to provide emergency call service.
ROME, June 16 Open Fiber has won a second tender to lay fiber optic lines in non-economically viable areas, two sources said on Friday.