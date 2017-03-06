BRIEF-Krzysztof Szczypa sells his entire stake of 5.90 pct in Macrologic
* KRZYSZTOF SZCZYPA SELLS HIS ENTIRE STAKE OF 5.90 PERCENT IN CO
March 6 Talpa:
* Acquires 874,692 share certificates in Telegraaf Media Group NV at a volume weighted average price of 6.497 euros ($6.88)
* Now controls 10,806,360 share certificates, representing 23.31 pct of outstanding TMG certificates Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9450 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
HONG KONG, June 16 The Hong Kong stock exchange published on Friday a long-awaited proposal to introduce a new board for pre-profit companies and issuers with non-traditional corporate governance structures in a bid to attract foreign issuers who have typically chosen New York over the Hong Kong bourse.
SYDNEY, June 16 Australia's consumer watchdog has filed a lawsuit against Thermomix-maker Vorwerk Electorwerk's local distributor, alleging it failed to report injuries caused by a faulty product.