Italy approves emergency decree to delay Veneto Banca bond payment
ROME, June 16 The Italian government on Friday approved an emergency decree to allow troubled lender Veneto Banca to avoid a bond repayment which was due on June 21.
March 7 Midven SA:
* Said on Monday that it signed with Arts Alliance SA (Arts Alliance) shareholders an agreement to acquire Arts Alliance's new shares at the issue price of 0.3 zloty per share
* Midven acquired 6,666,667 series B shares in Arts Alliance deducting from the issue price 2 million zlotys of Arts Alliance liabilities towards the company
* The investment is to enable Midven to invest through Arts Alliance in the companies which create computer and mobile games
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0713 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ROME, June 16 The Italian government on Friday approved an emergency decree to allow troubled lender Veneto Banca to avoid a bond repayment which was due on June 21.
* Ageas sa says Amsterdam court of appeal issued an interim decision in relation to request made by ageas to Fortis settlement
WASHINGTON, June 16 U.S. President Donald Trump is likely to nominate former Senate aide Hester Peirce to an open seat on the Securities and Exchange Commission, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter.