Italy approves emergency decree to delay Veneto Banca bond payment
ROME, June 16 The Italian government on Friday approved an emergency decree to allow troubled lender Veneto Banca to avoid a bond repayment which was due on June 21.
March 7Digital Magics SpA:
* Said on Monday that 81,473 shares were allocated for 328,744 euros ($347,679.65) following exercise of pre-emption right
* The definitive results of the capital increase, including the pre-emption ones, amounted to 5.8 million euros versus an offer of 5.0 million euros
* Performed the allocation proportionally to the shares already owned by the applicants as all the pre-emption requests could not be fulfilled
* Tamburi Investment Partners subscribed to its share of the capital increase for 0.9 million euros and exercized its pre-emption right for up to further 1 million euros
* Tamburi Investment Partners to own 18.2 pct stake in Digital Magics following the exercise of the pre-emption right
* Ageas sa says Amsterdam court of appeal issued an interim decision in relation to request made by ageas to Fortis settlement
WASHINGTON, June 16 U.S. President Donald Trump is likely to nominate former Senate aide Hester Peirce to an open seat on the Securities and Exchange Commission, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter.