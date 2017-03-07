March 7 HomeMaid AB (publ):

* Acquires the operations of Stormtrivs i Skåne AB

* Business has annual sales of about 6 million Swedish crowns ($665,734.64)

* Acquisition will be carried out as a cash deal with additional purchase price

* Acquisition will be financed through a combination of internal funds and loans

Source text: bit.ly/2mASkri

Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.0126 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)