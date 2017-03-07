March 7 Balkan and Sea Properties REIT :

* Said on Monday that it plans to issue 1.6 million new shares of BGN 1.00 face value and BGN 13.50 issuing value

* The subscription will be considered a success provided that at least 160,000 new shares will be underwritten and paid in until deadline

* Investment intermediary in charge of the capital increase is Real Finance AD

