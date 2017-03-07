UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 7 Euronext NV:
* Announces quarterly review of the BEL 20, BEL Mid and BEL small indices
* Aperam SA and Sofina SA to be included in the BEL 20
* Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV and Elia System Operator NV to be removed from the BEL 20
* Ascencio SCA, Biocartis Group NV, Tinc Comm VA and Elia to be included in the BEL Mid index
* Sofina to be removed from the BEL Mid
* Biocartis and Tinc to be removed from the BEL Small index
* Changes will be effective as of March 20, 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2n28sQ2 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources