March 8 Axiare Patrimonio SOCIMI SA:

* Says it closed a capital increase of 93 million euros ($98 million) in total, through an accelerated bookbuilt offer

* The operation consisted in the issuance of 7.2 million new shares of the company (about 9.99 percent of the share capital), at an issue price of 13 euros per share, representing a discount of 2.6 percent on the price at the market close on March 7

* The placement was carried out among qualified institutional investors, including both current shareholders and new investors

* The proceeds from the operation will be used for investments

