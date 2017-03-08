EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
March 8 Miris Holding AB:
* Receives new order from China worth about 1 million Swedish crowns ($110,713.77)
* Order is from Chinese distributor ByMed
* Delivery takes place immediately
Source text: bit.ly/2miPNzj
Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.0323 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: