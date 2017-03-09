March 9Coltene Holding AG :
* Says FY sales of 160.7 million Swiss francs ($158.22
million), plus 4.0%; positive currency effect of 2.7 million
francs or 1.8%
* FY operating profit (EBIT) of 23.3 million Swiss francs;
EBIT margin widens to 14.5%
* FY net profit amounts to 17.3 million francs, +29.5%
* Will propose a dividend of 2.70 francs per share at the
Annual General Meeting on March 29 (previous year: 2.20 francs).
* Aims to grow in step with the underlying market and
gradually increase the EBIT margin to 15% during the coming
years
($1 = 1.0157 Swiss francs)
