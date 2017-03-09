March 9Royal Unibrew A/S:

* Reported on Wednesday Q4 revenue of 1.47 billion Danish crowns ($208.33 million) against 1.47 billion crowns seen in Reuters poll

* Q4 pre-tax profit of 179 million crowns (Reuters poll: 145 million crowns)

* The Board of Directors proposed the distribution of dividend of DKK 8.15 per share

* Says increases medium-term EBIT target from about 15 pct to about 16 pct

