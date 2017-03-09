CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-COAI releases May subscriber data
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body
March 9 Netia SA:
* Said on Wednesday that its management has recommended a FY 2016 dividend of 0.25 zloty per share, 87.1 million zlotys in total ($21.29 million) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0911 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body
* Reliance Jio total subscriber figures 112.2 million as of May - Industry body
* Fisher died of sleep apnea, other undetermined causes - coroner