CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-COAI releases May subscriber data
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body
March 9 Mediacontech SpA:
* Reported on Wednesday FY revenue 1.8 million euros ($1.90 million) versus 2.5 million euros a year ago
* FY net profit of 11.8 million euros versus 0.4 million euros a year ago
* FY net loss from continuing operations 3.4 million euros versus loss 0.25 million euros a year ago
Source text: www.1info.it
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9496 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body
* Reliance Jio total subscriber figures 112.2 million as of May - Industry body
* Fisher died of sleep apnea, other undetermined causes - coroner