March 9 Euronext NV:

* Announces quarterly review of the AEX, AMX and AScX indices

* Hunter Douglas NV to be included in the AScX index

* Kiadis Pharma NV to be removed from the AScX index

* Changes will be effective as of March 20, 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2m3RK0V Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)