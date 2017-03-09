March 9 Euronext NV:

* Announces quarterly review of the CAC family indices

* Atos SE to be included in the CAC 40 index

* Klepierre SA to be removed from the CAC 40 index

* Klepierre to be included in the CAC Next 20 index

* Atos to be removed from the CAC Next 20 index

* Soitec SA and Tarkett SA to be included in the CAC Mid 60 index

* CGG SA to be removed from the CAC Mid 60 index

* Soitec and Tarkett to be included in the SBF 120 index

* CGG to be removed from the SBF 120 index

* CGG, Dalet SA, Dom Security SA, Geci International SA and Netgem SA to be included in the CAC small index

* Soitec, Tarkett, Recylex SA and Spir Communication SA to be removed from the CAC small index

* Dalet, Dom Security, Geci International and Netgem to be included in the CAC Mid & Small index

* Recylex and Spir Communication to be removed from the CAC Mid & Small index

* Dalet, Dom Security, Geci International and Netgem to be included in the CAC All-Tradable index

* Recylex and Spir Communication to be removed from the CAC All-Tradable index

* Changes will be effective as of March 20, 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2mqe34v Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)