March 10 Starrag Group Holding AG:

* FY order intake up 44 pct at 480 million Swiss francs ($474.4 million)

* Sales plus 2 pct at 372 million francs

* FY net profit -52 pct at 4.6 million francs or 1.2 pct margin

* Dividend payout of 1.00 franc per share, payout ratio 75 pct

* Does not expect to match the record order intake level from 2016 in 2017, operating margin should be significantly higher in 2017 compared to 2016

* 2017 sales revenue (in local currencies) should be well above the prior-year level, based on the latest trends in new orders

Source text: bit.ly/2mO12m7

