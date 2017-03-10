March 10 Starrag Group Holding AG:
* FY order intake up 44 pct at 480 million Swiss francs
($474.4 million)
* Sales plus 2 pct at 372 million francs
* FY net profit -52 pct at 4.6 million francs or 1.2 pct
margin
* Dividend payout of 1.00 franc per share, payout ratio 75
pct
* Does not expect to match the record order intake level
from 2016 in 2017, operating margin should be significantly
higher in 2017 compared to 2016
* 2017 sales revenue (in local currencies) should be well
above the prior-year level, based on the latest trends in new
orders
Source text: bit.ly/2mO12m7
($1 = 1.0119 Swiss francs)
(Gdynia Newsroom)