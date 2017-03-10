March 10 SFS Group:
* In 2016 it achieved solid organic growth of 5.9 percent in
its core business and increased its profitability significantly
to 14.4 percent (adjusted EBITA margin)
* FY consolidated sales reached a record high of 1,437
million Swiss francs ($1.42 billion), increase of 4.4 percent
from the previous year
* FY net income including the proceeds of property disposals
amounted to 122.2 million francs (previous year: 105.0 million
francs)
* Is proposing an increase in the pay-out to 1.75 franc per
share (previous year: 1.50 francs per share) from capital
contribution reserves
* Assuming exchange rates remain fairly constant, SFS
expects in 2017 sales to grow by 8–10 percent including
consolidation effects and the adjusted EBITA margin to climb to
14.2–15.2 percent of net sales
($1 = 1.0120 Swiss francs)
