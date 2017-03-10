UPDATE 3-Olympics-McDonald's ends Olympics sponsorship deal early
BERLIN June 16 U.S. fast-food giant McDonald's Corp has ended its 41-year-long Olympic Games sponsorship deal three years early, the International Olympic Committee said on Friday.
March 10 WISeKey International Holding Ltd :
* Announced that following the announcement on March 3, 2017 of its agreement with Global Emerging Markets (GEM) to settle the 1,200,000 Swiss francs ($1.19 million) cash fee due under the Share Subscription Facility Agreement entered into with GEM through the issuance of new shares
* Issued to GEM 284,198 new registered shares, par value 0.05 franc each (the "Class B Shares"), out of its authorized share capital
* Issuance reflects an issue price of 4.22 francs
Source text - bit.ly/2m9asoI
Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0122 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BERLIN June 16 U.S. fast-food giant McDonald's Corp has ended its 41-year-long Olympic Games sponsorship deal three years early, the International Olympic Committee said on Friday.
* ANNA AVERUD NEW CHAIRPERSON Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 16 Apple Inc said on Friday it has hired the co-presidents of Sony Pictures Television, Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg, to lead the iPhone maker's foray into television-style programming.