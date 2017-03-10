UPDATE 4-Faced with mounting criticism, British PM visits London fire victims
* Police consider possible criminal action (Adds London mayor letter, Boris Johnson comment)
March 10 Tech-Value SpA:
* Said on Thursday that it signed an agreement with Cosmos Italia Srl
* Agreement aims at strengthening sales and support for Product Lifecycle Management implementation and solutions
Source text: bit.ly/2m6lKcF
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Police consider possible criminal action (Adds London mayor letter, Boris Johnson comment)
* Company's previous chief financial officer, Chu Yin Kam, shall no longer continue in his role Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ITS OFFER CHOSEN AS MOST FAVORABLE BY ECKLEY INVESTMENTS SP. Z O.O.