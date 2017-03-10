March 10 Solvesta AG:

* Said on Thursday a loss of more than half of the company's share capital as at 31 December 2016 occured

* For this reason, the management board will convene an Extraordinary General Meeting without delay

* The reason for the reduction of half of the share capital is due in particular to the cautionary principle of the German Commercial Code (HGB), which is attributable to individual Group companies

