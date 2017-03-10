BRIEF-Activist investor Nelson Peltz files for seat on P&G'S board - CNBC
* Activist investor Nelson Peltz files for seat on P&G'S board - CNBC, citing source Source text: http://cnb.cx/2rE5W3v
March 10 Solvesta AG:
* Said on Thursday a loss of more than half of the company's share capital as at 31 December 2016 occured
* For this reason, the management board will convene an Extraordinary General Meeting without delay
* The reason for the reduction of half of the share capital is due in particular to the cautionary principle of the German Commercial Code (HGB), which is attributable to individual Group companies
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Activist investor Nelson Peltz files for seat on P&G'S board - CNBC, citing source Source text: http://cnb.cx/2rE5W3v
June 16 Termbray Industries International (Holdings) Ltd
* New daily volume record of 3.35 million contracts for three month sterling (short sterling) futures contract set on June 15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: