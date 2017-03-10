BRIEF-Activist investor Nelson Peltz files for seat on P&G'S board - CNBC
* Activist investor Nelson Peltz files for seat on P&G'S board - CNBC, citing source Source text: http://cnb.cx/2rE5W3v
March 10 First Capital SpA:
* Reported on Thursday net profit 762,888 euros ($807,898.39) versus 734,127 euros a year ago
* Net Asset Value at Dec. 31 of 1.271 euro per share
* Proposes dividend of 0.042 euro per share
* Proposes a reverse share split of 1 new share for every 10 existing shares

($1 = 0.9443 euros)
June 16 Termbray Industries International (Holdings) Ltd
* New daily volume record of 3.35 million contracts for three month sterling (short sterling) futures contract set on June 15