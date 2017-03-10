BRIEF-True Heading appoints Anders Bergström as new CEO
* ANNA AVERUD NEW CHAIRPERSON Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 10 Atos SE:
* Announced on Thursday Euronext Scientific Board on Indices decided to include Atos in the CAC 40 index, where the Group is listed
* This decision will take effect as from the March 20, 2017 market trading session Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* ANNA AVERUD NEW CHAIRPERSON Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 16 Apple Inc said on Friday it has hired the co-presidents of Sony Pictures Television, Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg, to lead the iPhone maker's foray into television-style programming.
* Police consider possible criminal action (Adds London mayor letter, Boris Johnson comment)