* CSRA Inc - co entered into second amendment to credit agreement, which amended the credit agreement, dated as of november 27, 2015
CAIRO, March 13 Telecom Egypt posted a net profit of 2.672 billion Egyptian pounds ($151.4 million) in 2016 versus 2.999 billion pounds a year earlier, the company said in a statement in local newspapers on Monday.
Revenue in 2016 rose to 14.133 billion pounds from 12.184 billion a year earlier. ($1 = 17.6500 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07
* Orbcomm Inc - issued and sold to Inthinc Holdings, Llc,1.6 million shares of co's common at a purchase price of $9.66 per share - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2twLtyO Further company coverage: