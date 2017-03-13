BRIEF-Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07
March 13 Exceet Group SE:
* Said on Friday had been informed by its shareholder Oranje-Nassau Participaties B.V. owning approx. 27.8 pct of share capital that Oranje-Nassau received a Letter of Interest from a further potential buyer and is considering to enter in further negotiations regarding the sale of its stake in exceet Group SE
* The potential buyer is considering to acquire Oranje-Nassau's stake at a price of 4.10 euros per share
* Is not yet able to assess, whether the conditions precedent for the acquisition of Oranje-Nassau's stake by the further potential buyer and for the tender offer to the shareholders of exceet Group SE will be met or not
* Orbcomm Inc - issued and sold to Inthinc Holdings, Llc,1.6 million shares of co's common at a purchase price of $9.66 per share - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2twLtyO Further company coverage:
* WOW! announces commitments for $2.28 billion of new term loans