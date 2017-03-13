March 13Federal Antimonopoly Service:

* Said on Friday it approved application of Alliance Rostec BV to increase its stake in Avtovaz

* Following the transaction Alliance Rostec BV will hold more than 75 pct in Avtovaz

* Currently Alliance Rostec BV owns 64.6 pct stake in Avtovaz

Source text: bit.ly/2mSIocA

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)