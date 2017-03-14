EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
March 14 Siegfried Holding AG:
* FY 2016 sales of 717.7 million Swiss francs ($712.78 million), a new record in company's corporate history (+49.3%)
* FY EBITDA before integration costs grew significantly by 30.1% to 104.2 million francs, corresponding to a margin of 14.5%
* FY EBITDA including inte-gration costs amounting to 7.5 million francs reached 96.7 million francs
* FY Net profit of 27.9 million francs is lower than in 2015 (39.1 million francs) owing to integration costs and significantly higher tax and financial ex-penses
* Will propose a dividend increase (distribution from reserves of capital contributions) from 1.80 francs to 2.00 francs
* Siegfried expects to achieve a robust result for the current year
* Anticipates high single-digit sales growth for 2017 subject to developments in various foreign currencies
Source text - bit.ly/2nyF1EE
Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0069 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: