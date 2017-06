March 14 Idea Bank SA:

* Said on Monday that the management board resolved to retain FY 2016 profit of 177.2 million zlotys ($43.57 million)

* The above decision follows the Polish Financial Supervision Authority's (KNF) recomendation to increase its own funds through retaining FY 2016 profit

Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0666 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)