March 14 Integer.Pl SA, InPost SA

* The management of Integer said on Monday that the tender price of 41.1 zlotys for the company's shares reflects the fair value of the company

* The management of InPost also said that the tender price of 9.5 zlotys for the company's shares reflects the fair value of the company

* In Feb. Rafal Brzoska and Ai Prime (Luxembourg) Bidco announced tender offers for Integer.Pl and InPost

* Integer and InPost said also that in case their shares are not acquired in the tender offer, there is a risk the companies won't be able to continue as a going concern within next 12 months

* In the opinion of the companies' boards, at present there are no basis to file for bankruptcy Source text for Eikon: and

