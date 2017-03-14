March 14 Integer.Pl SA, InPost SA
* The management of Integer said on Monday that the tender
price of 41.1 zlotys for the company's shares reflects the fair
value of the company
* The management of InPost also said that the tender price
of 9.5 zlotys for the company's shares reflects the fair value
of the company
* In Feb. Rafal Brzoska and Ai Prime (Luxembourg) Bidco
announced tender offers for Integer.Pl and InPost
* Integer and InPost said also that in case their shares are
not acquired in the tender offer, there is a risk the companies
won't be able to continue as a going concern within next 12
months
* In the opinion of the companies' boards, at present there
are no basis to file for bankruptcy
