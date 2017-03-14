EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
March 14 Emotra AB:
* Said on Monday Emotra's application from January 2017, of about 3 million euros ($3.19 million) which was intended to partly finance EUDOR-Y, a multi-center clinical study for young people and partly the development of EDOR Interconnect and the futher development of hardware and software, was rejected by the European Commission, EC
* A new application will be submitted as soon as possible
Source text: bit.ly/2noCmyb
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9401 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: