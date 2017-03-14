EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
March 14 Respiratorius AB (publ):
* The Australian Patent Office issued a Notice of Acceptance for patent application for RESP-3000 series, which is designed for use in cardiovascular diagnostics with PET camera
* The priority date for the patent is from December 2011, which means that the patent is in force until December 2031
Source text: bit.ly/2njHUx0
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: