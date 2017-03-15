March 15 SoLocal Group SA:

* Said on Tuesday it finalized the reduction of its financial debt

* Pro-forma net debt as at Dec. 31, 2016 amounts to 344 million euros ($365.6 million)

* Reinstated gross debt resulting from finalization financial restructuring plan now stands at 398 million euros

