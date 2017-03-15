March 15 SuperSonic Imagine SA:
* Reported on Tuesday FY sales of 22.2 million euros ($23.6
million) vs 20.1 million euros a year ago
* FY total revenue 23.2 million euros vs 21.7 million euros
a year ago
* FY core operating loss 10.3 million euros vs a loss of
11.6 million euros a year ago
* FY net loss 10.6 million euros vs a loss of 12.8 million
euros a year ago
* Aims to break even in terms of EBITDA in 2019
* As of Dec 31, 2016, the Company had a cash position of
11.3 million euros vs 29.5 million euros at end 2015
* Venture Loan from Kreos, in a total amount of 12 million
euros, consists of two tranches of bonds with warrants attached
("OBSAs") of 6 million euros each
* First tranche was subscribed on March 13, 2017 at the
outcome of the management board meeting
* Loan has a term of 42 months and bears interest at an
annual rate of 10.75 pct
* Second tranche will be issued by Dec 31, 2017 at the
management board's request
