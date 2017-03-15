March 15 Admiral Boats SA:

* Said on Tuesday that it signed an investment agreement with Wieslaw Kleba (investor)

* As a part of the agreement, the investor has pledged to, either by himself or a chosen entity, to acquire 32 million of the company's new shares for 8 million zlotys ($1.97 million)

* The company will decide on a new share issue without preemptive rights by March 21

($1 = 4.0636 zlotys)