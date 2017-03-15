UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 15 Admiral Boats SA:
* Said on Tuesday that it signed an investment agreement with Wieslaw Kleba (investor)
* As a part of the agreement, the investor has pledged to, either by himself or a chosen entity, to acquire 32 million of the company's new shares for 8 million zlotys ($1.97 million)
* The company will decide on a new share issue without preemptive rights by March 21
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0636 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources