March 15 Greater Than AB:

* Said on Tuesday Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved Greater Than AB's application for listing of the company's shares on Nasdaq First North

* First day of listing is March 17, 2017

* AktieTorget said on Tuesday Greater Than AB was to delist from AktieTorget after closing on March 16, 2017 [bit.ly/2mrbwUx ]

Source text: bit.ly/2nDGkSQ

