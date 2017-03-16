EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
March 16 Fundamenta Real Estate AG:
* FY property income rises by 13.5 pct to 19.37 million Swiss francs ($19.39 million) with a residential rate of 91.5 pct
* FY net profit at a new record of 14.21 million francs, an increase of 39.6 pct compared to the previous year (10.18 million francs)
* To propose a distribution of 0.40 francs per registered share of the company
Source text: bit.ly/2nHcNYx
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9992 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
WASHINGTON, June 16 President Donald Trump intends to nominate congressional aide James Clinger to be a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation for five years and to be the banking regulator's chairman for five years effective Nov. 29, the White House said in a statement on Friday.
June 16 A decision by Goldman Sachs Group Inc last year to move an investment banking veteran to Seattle, as well as Evercore Partners Inc's hiring of a top banker defending companies against activist investors, has paid off handsomely.