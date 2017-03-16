March 16 Fundamenta Real Estate AG:

* FY property income rises by 13.5 pct to 19.37 million Swiss francs ($19.39 million) with a residential rate of 91.5 pct

* FY net profit at a new record of 14.21 million francs, an increase of 39.6 pct compared to the previous year (10.18 million francs)

* To propose a distribution of 0.40 francs per registered share of the company

($1 = 0.9992 Swiss francs)