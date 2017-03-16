March 16 Energica Motor Company:

* Said on Wednesday Atlas Special Opportunities has subscribed a first tranche of convertible bond loan consisting of 80 bonds for a total value of 800,000 euros ($859,040.00)

* There were also issued 10 warrants, which give right to subscribe to 281,690 Energica Motor Company shares at a price 4.26 euros per share during five years following the issue of tranche for a total value of about 1.2 million euros

