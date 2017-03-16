UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 16 Energica Motor Company:
* Said on Wednesday Atlas Special Opportunities has subscribed a first tranche of convertible bond loan consisting of 80 bonds for a total value of 800,000 euros ($859,040.00)
* There were also issued 10 warrants, which give right to subscribe to 281,690 Energica Motor Company shares at a price 4.26 euros per share during five years following the issue of tranche for a total value of about 1.2 million euros
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9313 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources