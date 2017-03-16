EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
March 16 Italiaonline:
* Reported on Wednesday FY 2016 net profit of 22.7 million euros ($24.35 million) vs loss of 12.6 million euros
* FY 2016 revenue of 389.5 million euros versus 449.6 million euros year ago
* A preferred dividend of 90.00 euros per savings share, amounting to 612,270.00 euros before tax, will be distributed to the savings shareholders
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9324 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
WASHINGTON, June 16 U.S. regulators told Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV in November 2015 that they suspected some of the automaker's vehicles were equipped with secret software allowing them to violate emission control standards, according to emails disclosed on Friday.
EDINBURGH, June 16 Police officer Keith Palmer, who died protecting members of the public and parliament during an attack at Westminster, was given a posthumous award for bravery in Queen Elizabeth's annual birthday honours on Friday, Britain's Cabinet Office said.