EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
March 16 EBC Solicitors SA:
* Said on Wednesday that it received in consortium with KSI.pl sp. z o.o. (KSI.pl) a 9.0 million zlotys ($2.24 million) grant for the project of creation of accelerator supporting programmers
* The company and KSI.pl to set up a new unit for realization of the project and acquire 50 pct shares of newly established unit each
* The project is worth 11.3 million zlotys
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0117 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
WASHINGTON, June 16 President Donald Trump intends to nominate congressional aide James Clinger to be a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation for five years and to be the banking regulator's chairman for five years effective Nov. 29, the White House said in a statement on Friday.
June 16 A decision by Goldman Sachs Group Inc last year to move an investment banking veteran to Seattle, as well as Evercore Partners Inc's hiring of a top banker defending companies against activist investors, has paid off handsomely.