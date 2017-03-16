March 16 EBC Solicitors SA:

* Said on Wednesday that it received in consortium with KSI.pl sp. z o.o. (KSI.pl) a 9.0 million zlotys ($2.24 million) grant for the project of creation of accelerator supporting programmers

* The company and KSI.pl to set up a new unit for realization of the project and acquire 50 pct shares of newly established unit each

* The project is worth 11.3 million zlotys

($1 = 4.0117 zlotys)