March 16 Adiuvo Investments SA:

* Said on Wednesday that its unit, Airway Medix, terminates by mutual agreement distribution deal with Denmark-based Ambu A/S (Ambu)

* Under the agreement Ambu had exclusive rights to distribute Airway Medix Closed Suction System in Italy, Spain, Great Britain, Germany and Australia

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)