EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
March 16 PMPG Polskie Media SA:
* Said on Wednesday that it signed an agreement concerning the transfer of bonds of Capital Point Sp. z o.o. to Parrish Media NV
* Under the agreement, the company is to transfer Capital Point bonds until Dec. 31
* Parrish Media to pay to the company 14.5 million zlotys ($3.60 million) plus interest for the transferred bonds
* The company, among others, plans to allocate the bond proceeds for development and/or acquisitions
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0260 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
WASHINGTON, June 16 U.S. regulators told Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV in November 2015 that they suspected some of the automaker's vehicles were equipped with secret software allowing them to violate emission control standards, according to emails disclosed on Friday.
EDINBURGH, June 16 Police officer Keith Palmer, who died protecting members of the public and parliament during an attack at Westminster, was given a posthumous award for bravery in Queen Elizabeth's annual birthday honours on Friday, Britain's Cabinet Office said.