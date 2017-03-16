EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
March 16 New Equity Venture International AB , Tourn International AB:
* Tourn International together with New Equity Venture Int AB have jointly decided to form a company targeting e-commerce
* Tourn will contribute with a large network of influencers and skill development of the IT system
* NEVI will provide funding
* At the formation of the company, the ownership structure is as follows: Tourn owns 79.17% of votes and 52.38% of capital and NEVI owns 20.83% of votes and 47.62% of capital
Source text: bit.ly/2mRS8n0 Source text: bit.ly/2n2tYGV
Further company coverage: [TOURN.ST, NEVIb.ST] (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
WASHINGTON, June 16 President Donald Trump intends to nominate congressional aide James Clinger to be a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation for five years and to be the banking regulator's chairman for five years effective Nov. 29, the White House said in a statement on Friday.
June 16 A decision by Goldman Sachs Group Inc last year to move an investment banking veteran to Seattle, as well as Evercore Partners Inc's hiring of a top banker defending companies against activist investors, has paid off handsomely.