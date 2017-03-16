March 16 G Entertainment Group Plc:

* Says that the Board of Directors of

* the Company decided to invest a further 200.000 pounds ($247.08) in GL (42ND ST) LTD which produces and presents a live stage production of the musical “42nd Street”

* Says it has already subscribed 1.1 million pounds

