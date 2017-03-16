March 16 The Mall Of Cyprus MC PLC:

* Declares interim dividend of 15 million euros ($16.10 million) corresponding to 0.15 euro per share to its holders

* Payment of the interim dividend will be affected on April 7, 2017

Source text: bit.ly/2mwm04R

