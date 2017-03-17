March 17 Bachem Holding AG:

* Full-year sales of 236.5 million Swiss francs ($237.33 million) (2015: 208.6 million francs, +13.4 percent in francs)

* Increased FY operating profit (EBIT) by 17.0 percent to 45.1 million francs

* FY net income rose at a proportionately faster pace of 29.4 percent with some tailwind from positive foreign exchange effects and amounted to 41.2 million francs (previous year: 31.8 million francs)

* Confident that it can achieve steady local-currency sales growth of 6-10 percent p.a. in the years ahead

* Proposes an increase in the dividend to 2.50 francs (previous year: 2.25 francs)

Source text - bit.ly/2ntWd2j

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9965 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)