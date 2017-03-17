March 17 Wawel SA:

* Says that its FY 2016 revenue was 645.9 million zlotys ($161.52 million) versus 631.2 million zlotys a year ago

* FY 2016 operating profit was 98.7 million zlotys versus 107.8 million zlotys a year ago

* FY 2016 net profit was 85.1 million zlotys versus 92.9 million zlotys a year ago

* Plans to run new plant which will increase production capacity by 25 pct

* Management board will propose to allocate a part of FY 2016 profit for dividend payment

